Dr. Michele Richard, MD
Overview
Dr. Michele Richard, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Locations
Univ. Cardiovascular Surgeons1725 W Harrison St Ste 1156, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-2762
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Richard was very caring and explained everything to us. She is one of the best doctors we have ever seen!
About Dr. Michele Richard, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1083055487
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Richard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richard.
