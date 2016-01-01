Overview

Dr. Michele Ranno, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Ranno works at Goldfarb Ranno & Associates in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Shelton, CT and Monroe, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.