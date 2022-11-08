Overview

Dr. Michele Potempa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lockport, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport.



Dr. Potempa works at Trinity Medical in Lockport, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.