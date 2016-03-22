Overview

Dr. Michele Polon, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital and Upmc Hamot.



Dr. Polon works at Good Health Family Medicine in Erie, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.