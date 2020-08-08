Overview

Dr. Michele Perlis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in McHenry, IL. They completed their residency with Michael Reese Hospital Med Center



Dr. Perlis works at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital in McHenry, IL with other offices in Huntley, IL and Crystal Lake, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.