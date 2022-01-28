Dr. Michele Ofner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ofner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Ofner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michele Ofner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and Sebastian River Medical Center.
Locations
Vero Orthopaedics II PA3955 Indian River Dr E Ste 100, Vero Beach, FL 32963 Directions (772) 569-2330
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
- Sebastian River Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Perfectly happy with the doctor's interest in my case.
About Dr. Michele Ofner, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1821080813
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ofner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ofner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ofner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ofner has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ofner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Ofner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ofner.
