Dr. Michele Nelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michele Nelson, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY.
Locations
Ucr Health3390 University Ave Ste 115, Riverside, CA 92501 Directions (951) 225-6130
UCR Health, Irvine18881 Von Karman Ave Ste 1227, Irvine, CA 92612 Directions (844) 827-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nelson is a life saver. She is very easy to talk to, down to earth and straight forward. She fully understands our situation and asks important questions to find the best solution. We feel incredibly lucky to have her as a doctor.
About Dr. Michele Nelson, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1811263114
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Irvine
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
- New York University
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
