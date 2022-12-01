Dr. Michele Nanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Nanna, MD
Overview
Dr. Michele Nanna, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BARI / FACULTY OF MEDICNE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Nanna works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiac Care & Vascular Medicine Pllc1461 Astor Ave, Bronx, NY 10469 Directions (718) 881-4891
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nanna?
Dr Nanna is a good listener and after carefully analyzing my condition gave me a prescription that lowered my BP by 50 points. After years of trying different meds with another Dr. He found the right medication right off the bat. He’s excellent and comfortable to be with. His staff is very good and the receptionist is a sweetheart.
About Dr. Michele Nanna, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1265538219
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BARI / FACULTY OF MEDICNE AND SURGERY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nanna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nanna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nanna works at
Dr. Nanna has seen patients for Tricuspid Valve Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nanna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nanna speaks Italian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nanna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nanna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.