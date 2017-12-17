Dr. Michele Morandi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morandi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Morandi, DO
Overview
Dr. Michele Morandi, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roselle Park, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, Overlook Medical Center and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Roselle Park Medical Associates744 Galloping Hill Rd Ste 4, Roselle Park, NJ 07204 Directions (908) 751-1849
Cranford Rehab & Nursing Center205 Birchwood Ave, Cranford, NJ 07016 Directions (908) 751-1877
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I love her. She’s the best doctor I’ve ever had. She’s kind, she takes her time to listen and she puts your mind at ease. She’s very understanding of your concerns and makes sure to address them all. Sometimes you might have to wait a bit but it’s only because she takes so much time with each patient. I don’t mind the wait because I know it’s because she’s such a good doctor.
About Dr. Michele Morandi, DO
- Family Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Family Practice/OMT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morandi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Morandi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Morandi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Morandi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morandi.
