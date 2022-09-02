Dr. Michele Moraes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moraes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Moraes, MD
Dr. Michele Moraes, MD is a Dermatologist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine.
Boca Derm9325 Glades Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Directions (561) 440-4686
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Moraes is always very caring and takes her time to go over patient questions and concerns. I have been going to Dr. Moraes for several years and feel confident that with her experience and expertise, all of my skin concerns have been thoroughly addressed.
About Dr. Michele Moraes, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital
- Tulane University School of Medicine
Dr. Moraes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moraes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moraes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moraes has seen patients for Burn Injuries, Acne and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moraes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moraes speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Moraes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moraes.
