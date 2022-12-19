Dr. Michele McGowan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGowan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele McGowan, DPM
Overview
Dr. Michele McGowan, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Locations
Center for Ankle & Foot Care Inc3190 Citrus Tower Blvd Ste A, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 242-2502
Center for Ankle and Foot Care Leesburg305 S Childs St, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 242-2502
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend her - she squeezed me in for a toe injury I had and quickly got me in and out with an accurate diagnosis. She is great!
About Dr. Michele McGowan, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery
- The Pennsylvania State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGowan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGowan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGowan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. McGowan speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. McGowan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGowan.
