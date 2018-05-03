Dr. Michele McDermott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDermott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele McDermott, MD
Overview
Dr. Michele McDermott, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. McDermott works at
Locations
Ascension Seton Northwest11113 Research Blvd, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 901-4022
ADC North12221 N Mopac Expy Fl 1, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 901-4022
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome very direct which I loved. She got me off all the Bioidentical hormones that another doctor had me on. I am so happy , she convinced me and took interest in me:) I hear she is moving into another concentration of her practice now and wish her all the best! My OBGYN, referred me to her.
About Dr. Michele McDermott, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1760451199
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- U Tex Affil Hosps
- E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
