Dr. Michele Martin-Jones, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Michele Martin-Jones, MD
Dr. Michele Martin-Jones, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Martin-Jones works at
Sherman Podiatry P.A.
301 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202
Tuesday 8:00am - 3:30pm
- Mercy Medical Center
Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Commercial Insurance Company
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Golden Rule
Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
MagnaCare
Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
Medicaid
MultiPlan
UnitedHealthCare
Years I have suffered w/ my BP, In 3 1/2 months Madam MD brought it down! She is the type of Dr I like. She’s matter of fact. She’s not my mother, cousin, girlfriend or sister, she’s my Dr! Her job is to get and keep me well. It’s not her job to keke with me that’s my friend’s job. I chose Dr Martin-Jones because I was looking for a Black Woman Doctor, with a certain amount of experience, who believes in health & beauty. I need facts not feelings & I needed this type of woman Dr because I knew her concern for me would be different. I went with a positive outlook & with intention. I needed her as doctor more than she needed me as a patient. Advice to New Patients: Be clear about the kind of Dr you want & why. Your Dr isnt supposed to be your friend, just friendly. They have a job in this relationship and so do you. Have honest conversations with them so they can give you the best care and treat you properly. Thank you Dr Martin-Jones
- Family Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1760557011
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Howard University
Dr. Martin-Jones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin-Jones accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin-Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin-Jones works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin-Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin-Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin-Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin-Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.