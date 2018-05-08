See All Dermatologists in Morgantown, WV
Dr. Michele Maouad, MD

Dermatology
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Dr. Michele Maouad, MD is a Dermatologist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University School of Medicine - MD and is affiliated with Mon Health Medical Center.

Dr. Maouad works at Dermatology Center/Skin Health in Morgantown, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
  1
    Dermatology Center for Skin Health
    600 Suncrest Town Centre Dr Ste 115, Morgantown, WV 26505 (304) 598-3888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mon Health Medical Center

Rash
Keloid Scar
Intertrigo
Rash
Keloid Scar
Intertrigo

Rash
Keloid Scar
Intertrigo
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Itchy Skin
Lichen Planus
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
Allergic Reaction
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Autoimmune Diseases
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Benign Tumor
Birthmark
Boil
Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Erythema Multiforme
Excessive Sweating
Foot Conditions
Fungal Infections
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hidradenitis
Jock Itch
Lipomas
Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Pemphigoid
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rosacea
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Infections
Spider Veins
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Veins
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    The Great-West Life Assurance Company
    UPMC
    UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 08, 2018
    Very professional but also very kind & caring!
    — May 08, 2018
    About Dr. Michele Maouad, MD

    Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    23 years of experience
    English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    1013991355
    Education & Certifications

    West Virginia University Hospitals, Chief Resident of Dermatology, Department of Medicine, Section of Dermatology, Morgantown, West Virginia
    Residency
    West Virginia University School of Medicine - MD
    State University of New York - Bachelor of the Arts
    Dr. Michele Maouad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maouad is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Maouad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maouad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Maouad works at Dermatology Center/Skin Health in Morgantown, WV. View the full address on Dr. Maouad's profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Maouad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maouad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maouad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maouad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

