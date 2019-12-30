Dr. Michele Manahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Manahan, MD
Dr. Michele Manahan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Ur0l0gy Clinic601 N Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (443) 997-9466Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Manahan and her staff have provided exceptional medical care to me from my initial visit where she inserted my tissue expanders following my double mastectomy throughout my reconstruction which is still ongoing. She spends as much time with me at my appointments as needed to answer all of my questions. She is very thorough in explaining all medical procedures as I have endured 3 surgeries with her in command thus far with my final exchange surgery coming up in a couple of months. She will also be doing fat grafting to perfect my final reconstruction results. I would not even consider going to anyone else if I had to do it all over again. She is a very talented, personable doctor who cares about her patients and I highly recommend her.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Manahan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Manahan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manahan.
