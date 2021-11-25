Dr. Michele Malit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Malit, MD
Overview
Dr. Michele Malit, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Deland, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York Osteopathic Medicine - Old Westbury and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand.
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group at DeLand1070 N Stone St, Deland, FL 32720 Directions
AdventHealth Medical Group General Surgery at Victoria Medical Plaza151 Victoria Commons Blvd Ste 105, Deland, FL 32724 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth DeLand
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dear Dr. Malit I will always be so unspeakably grateful to you for Saving my life back in October 2019 while performing emergence stomach surgery( twice) to repair holes in my stomach caused by ulcers I never knew I had. You compassion in explaining the situation to myself and my wife Mary, what was needed to be done to correct the situation and your follow up through the following 6 weeks was superb! Mary and I again can't thank you again for all you did, we hope all is well with you and your family , and may God bless you and yours with Health and Happiness in the many years to come. Sincerely Brad
About Dr. Michele Malit, MD
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Filipino
- 1528220225
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- New York Osteopathic Medicine - Old Westbury
- General Surgery
Dr. Malit speaks Filipino.
