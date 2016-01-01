See All Dermatologists in San Jose, CA
Dermatology
3 (9)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Dr. Michele Mak-Fung, MD is a dermatologist in San Jose, CA. Dr. Mak-Fung completed a residency at Yale New Haven Hospital. She currently practices at California Skin Institute. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Mak-Fung is board certified in Dermatology.

    California Skin Institute
    California Skin Institute
2420 Samaritan Dr, San Jose, CA 95124
(408) 369-5600

Warts
Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Warts
Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis

Warts Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
  • Blue Shield of California
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 22 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Cantonese, Mandarin and Spanish
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1174661086
Residency
  • Yale New Haven Hospital
Internship
  • Yale New Haven Hospital
Medical Education
  • YALE UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
2.8
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
