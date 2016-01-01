Dr. Michele Mak-Fung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mak-Fung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Mak-Fung, MD
Dr. Michele Mak-Fung, MD is a dermatologist in San Jose, CA. Dr. Mak-Fung completed a residency at Yale New Haven Hospital. She currently practices at California Skin Institute. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Mak-Fung is board certified in Dermatology.
California Skin Institute2420 Samaritan Dr, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 369-5600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Mandarin and Spanish
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mak-Fung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mak-Fung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mak-Fung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mak-Fung has seen patients for Warts, Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mak-Fung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mak-Fung speaks Cantonese, Mandarin and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mak-Fung. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mak-Fung.
