Dr. Maholtz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michele Maholtz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michele Maholtz, MD is a Pulmonologist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Locations
Michele Maholtz MD PA3725 12th Ct, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 567-0081
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Maholtz, I am happy for you and wish you all the best. Making the decision to retire is not easy for us who had careers and had a passion for the work we were doing. I am so glad to read you are not retiring because you are ill but rather to spend time doing other things that will bring you happiness. Thank you for being my doctor. Take care, be safe, and enjoy life. Retired in South Carolina, Rosie DeCosmo. Rosie DeCosmo, Ph.D.
About Dr. Michele Maholtz, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1205807161
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maholtz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maholtz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maholtz has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Low Blood Oxygen Level and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maholtz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Maholtz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maholtz.
