Overview

Dr. Michele Maholtz, MD is a Pulmonologist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.



Dr. Maholtz works at Michele Maholtz MD PA in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Low Blood Oxygen Level and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.