Dr. Michele Magnino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magnino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Magnino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michele Magnino, MD is a Dermatologist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Magnino works at
Locations
-
1
Forefront Dermatology - Fairfax8505 Arlington Blvd Ste 210, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 988-7978
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Magnino?
Dr Magnino is excellent. She takes the time to listen, and is very up to date on medicine. Would definitely recommend.
About Dr. Michele Magnino, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1497173512
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Magnino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magnino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Magnino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Magnino works at
Dr. Magnino has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magnino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Magnino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magnino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magnino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magnino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.