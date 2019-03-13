Overview

Dr. Michele Lokitz, MD is a Dermatologist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg.



Dr. Lokitz works at Blue Ridge Dermatology Associates, P.A. in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Cary, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dermatitis and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.