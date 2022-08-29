Overview

Dr. Michele Lee, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Sky Health Services in Boulder, CO with other offices in Louisville, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Weakness, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.