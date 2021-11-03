Dr. Ledesma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michele Ledesma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michele Ledesma, MD is a Developmental-Behavioral Pediatric Specialist in Valhalla, NY.
Dr. Ledesma works at
Locations
Children's Physicians of West.503 Grasslands Rd Ste 200, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 304-5250
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ledesma?
Listened to our concerns and gave us helpful context and next steps. Offers telehealth
About Dr. Michele Ledesma, MD
- Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics and Pediatrics
