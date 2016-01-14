Overview

Dr. Michele Leder, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pearl River, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Nyack Hospital.



Dr. Leder works at MDVIP - Pearl River, New York in Pearl River, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.