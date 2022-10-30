Dr. Michele Larroque, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larroque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Larroque, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michele Larroque, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge and Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Larroque works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ochsner Health Center - Covington1000 Ochsner Blvd, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 875-2828Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Payors Organization
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Healthcare Alliance
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Provider Networks of America
- Special Needs Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Larroque?
Dr. Larroque is a caring, compassionate and professional care giver. Kami adds warmth and charm to each visit
About Dr. Michele Larroque, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1063568525
Education & Certifications
- LSU Health Sciences Center
- Ilsu Health Science Center
- Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larroque has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larroque accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larroque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larroque works at
Dr. Larroque has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Proteinuria and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larroque on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Larroque. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larroque.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larroque, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larroque appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.