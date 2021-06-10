Overview

Dr. Michele Lapayowker, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Gynecology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Lapayowker works at Greater Broward OB/GYN in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.