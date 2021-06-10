Dr. Michele Lapayowker, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lapayowker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Lapayowker, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michele Lapayowker, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Gynecology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.
Plantation Gynecologic Associates201 NW 82nd Ave Ste 104, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 472-2201Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Memorial Hospital West
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Absolutely I would recommend Dr Lapayowker. She takes her time explaining things and she has a great bedside manner.
- Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457473704
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Doctors Hospital Ohio Health
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Stony Brook SUNY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Lapayowker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lapayowker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lapayowker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lapayowker has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lapayowker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lapayowker speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Lapayowker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lapayowker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lapayowker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lapayowker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.