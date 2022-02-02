Overview

Dr. Michele Lanza, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The State Of New York Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Lanza works at Lanza's Medical Center in Red Bank, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.