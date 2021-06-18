Dr. Michele Kurlanski, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurlanski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Kurlanski, DPM
Overview
Dr. Michele Kurlanski, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center and Northern Light Mercy Hospital.
Locations
James F Flaherty DO LLC23 Spring St Ste B, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 774-0028
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
- Northern Light Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
DrKurlanski is amazing help me so much with my foot. Her staff so friendly and helpful would highly recommend
About Dr. Michele Kurlanski, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1063419869
Education & Certifications
- Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
- University of Rochester
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Kurlanski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurlanski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurlanski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurlanski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurlanski.
