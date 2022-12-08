See All Plastic Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Michele Koo, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (154)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michele Koo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital.

Dr. Koo works at Aesthetic & Hand Surgery Institute in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kirkwood Diagnostic & Orthopedic Associates LLC
    333 S Kirkwood Rd Ste 203, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 984-8331

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  • Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Large Breasts
Liposuction
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Large Breasts
Liposuction

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 154 ratings
    Patient Ratings (154)
    5 Star
    (140)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 08, 2022
    Dr. Koo sells a line of skin care products. She is nearly 70 years old and I presume that she looks amazing because of these products. I am purchasing them so I can look like her.
    — Dec 08, 2022
    About Dr. Michele Koo, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326156142
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Kansas
    Residency
    • Wash University Barnes Hospital
    Internship
    • Wash U - Barnes Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michele Koo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koo works at Aesthetic & Hand Surgery Institute in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Koo’s profile.

    154 patients have reviewed Dr. Koo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

