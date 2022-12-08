Overview

Dr. Michele Koo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital.



Dr. Koo works at Aesthetic & Hand Surgery Institute in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.