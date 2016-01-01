Dr. Michele Kettles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kettles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Kettles, MD
Overview
Dr. Michele Kettles, MD is a Public Health & General Preventive Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine.
Dr. Kettles works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cooper Clinic12200 PRESTON RD, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 591-2417
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kettles?
About Dr. Michele Kettles, MD
- Public Health & General Preventive Medicine
- English
- 1043378714
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ky Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Clinical Pathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kettles has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kettles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kettles works at
Dr. Kettles has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kettles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kettles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kettles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.