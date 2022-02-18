Overview

Dr. Michele Kalt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from U Tel Aviv, Sackler Sch Med and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Inland Valley Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta, Rancho Springs Medical Center, Temecula Valley Hospital and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Kalt works at Kaiser Permanente Central Medical Offices in Bakersfield, CA with other offices in Burbank, CA, Culver City, CA and Murrieta, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.