Dr. Michele Kalt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Kalt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michele Kalt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from U Tel Aviv, Sackler Sch Med and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Inland Valley Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta, Rancho Springs Medical Center, Temecula Valley Hospital and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Kalt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southern California Permanente Medical Grou3733 San Dimas St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (800) 353-5400
-
2
Valley cardiovascular specialists191 S Buena Vista St Ste 400, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 848-0023
-
3
Southern California Hospital Heart Institute3831 Hughes Ave # 1, Culver City, CA 90232 Directions (310) 840-7089
-
4
Pacific Heart Medical Group25470 Medical Center Dr Ste 201, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 698-4433
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Inland Valley Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
- Rancho Springs Medical Center
- Temecula Valley Hospital
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kalt?
I can’t speak highly enough about Dr Michele Kalt. She provided me with top notch service , explanation and clarification regarding my condition . She is extremely knowledgeable , trustworthy, and a wonderful cardiologist. I would highly recommend her and her wonderful staff to anyone .
About Dr. Michele Kalt, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1518026186
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente
- U Tel Aviv, Sackler Sch Med
- UC San Diego
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalt works at
Dr. Kalt speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.