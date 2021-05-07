Dr. Michele Jamison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jamison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Jamison, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michele Jamison, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Unity Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 90 Erie Canal Dr, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 225-5883
Hospital Affiliations
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jamison is kind, efficient and the entire office folk are pleasant. I fully recommend her.
About Dr. Michele Jamison, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Ophthalmology
