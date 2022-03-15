Overview

Dr. Michele Jacobson, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Latrobe, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Jacobson works at Athena Womens Care in Latrobe, PA with other offices in Greensburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities, Uterine Prolapse and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.