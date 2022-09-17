Overview

Dr. Michele Hornstein, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Hornstein works at AdventHealth Medical Group Primary Care at Timber Oaks in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.