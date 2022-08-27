Overview

Dr. Michele Hirsch, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center.



Dr. Hirsch works at Mlhc Internal Med in Wynnewood in Wynnewood, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.