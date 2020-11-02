Dr. Michele Helfgott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Helfgott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Helfgott, MD
Overview
Dr. Michele Helfgott, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Parkview Whitley Hospital.
Locations
Parkview Health System Inc.1234 E DuPont Rd Ste 3, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 425-5970Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Parkview Physician's Group11141 Parkview Plaza Dr Ste 210, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 672-6590
Ppg- Obgyn Fort Wayne11123 Parkview Plaza Dr Ste 101, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 422-7455
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Whitley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Loved her when she was an OBGYN, and love her as an Integrative Specialist. She was my Dr for 2 pregnancies, and now (16 years later) she is helping me with my diet and health. I have learned SO much, and feel TONS better. She takes SO much time to explain things and make sure I understand whet she is telling me.
About Dr. Michele Helfgott, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1285633990
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
