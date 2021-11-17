See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Dr. Michele Haughton, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Michele Haughton, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michele Haughton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from SUNY Downstate Coll Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Haughton works at Obstetrics and Gynecology (East 80th Street) in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Pap Smear and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Obstetrics and Gynecology (East 80th Street)
    211 E 80th St, New York, NY 10075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Uterine Fibroids
Pap Smear
C-Section
Uterine Fibroids
Pap Smear
C-Section

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Pelvic Disorders Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • POMCO Group
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Haughton?

    Nov 17, 2021
    Dr. Haughton and the Alex Cohen Labor Center were excellent! I saw her as my ob following an IVF procedure and a hematoma. I was high risk due to my age (42). She was very patient with me and answered all my questions thoroughly. She's an excellent doctor. The Alexandra Cohen Labor Center was also exceptional. All the rooms are singles. I had an emergency c-section and my baby had to be in the nicu for 2 weeks. The nicu could not have been more wonderful. So competent and careful with my baby. The doctors and nurses thoroughly answered all of my questions. I was sleep-deprived, traumatised and emotional and they treated me with compassion. Cons: It is impossible to ask Dr. Haughton a question in between appointments. You can only reach her nursing staff who I did not have as much confidence in. This is a con for the practice, not the doctor herself.
    ivfMom — Nov 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michele Haughton, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michele Haughton, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Haughton to family and friends

    Dr. Haughton's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Haughton

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michele Haughton, MD.

    About Dr. Michele Haughton, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902186612
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Downstate Coll Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michele Haughton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haughton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haughton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haughton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haughton works at Obstetrics and Gynecology (East 80th Street) in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Haughton’s profile.

    Dr. Haughton has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Pap Smear and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haughton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Haughton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haughton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haughton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haughton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michele Haughton, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.