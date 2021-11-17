Dr. Michele Haughton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haughton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Haughton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michele Haughton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from SUNY Downstate Coll Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Haughton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Obstetrics and Gynecology (East 80th Street)211 E 80th St, New York, NY 10075 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- POMCO Group
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haughton?
Dr. Haughton and the Alex Cohen Labor Center were excellent! I saw her as my ob following an IVF procedure and a hematoma. I was high risk due to my age (42). She was very patient with me and answered all my questions thoroughly. She's an excellent doctor. The Alexandra Cohen Labor Center was also exceptional. All the rooms are singles. I had an emergency c-section and my baby had to be in the nicu for 2 weeks. The nicu could not have been more wonderful. So competent and careful with my baby. The doctors and nurses thoroughly answered all of my questions. I was sleep-deprived, traumatised and emotional and they treated me with compassion. Cons: It is impossible to ask Dr. Haughton a question in between appointments. You can only reach her nursing staff who I did not have as much confidence in. This is a con for the practice, not the doctor herself.
About Dr. Michele Haughton, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1902186612
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- SUNY Downstate Coll Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haughton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haughton accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haughton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haughton works at
Dr. Haughton has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Pap Smear and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haughton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Haughton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haughton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haughton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haughton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.