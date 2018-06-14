Dr. Michele Hargreaves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hargreaves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Hargreaves, MD
Overview
Dr. Michele Hargreaves, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama - Birmingham AL and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital.
Dr. Hargreaves works at
Locations
-
1
Ent Specialists Of North Florida4203 Belfort Rd Ste 340, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 880-0911
-
2
Beaches Office1370 13th Ave S Ste 116, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 880-0911
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was recommended to Dr. Hargreaves when my son needed ear surgery. He had constant infections and the other ENT said she was the best for ear surgery. Dr. Hargreaves was really kind and thorough, she explained everything well and I felt very comfortable with her taking care of my boy. The infections are gone, and his hearing is back to normal!! She’s great with kids and I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Michele Hargreaves, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1457326472
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- University of Alabama - Birmingham AL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hargreaves has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hargreaves accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hargreaves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hargreaves works at
Dr. Hargreaves has seen patients for Malignant Otitis Externa, Outer Ear Infection and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hargreaves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hargreaves. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hargreaves.
