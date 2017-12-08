See All Dermatologists in Englewood, NJ
Dr. Michele Grodberg, MD

Cosmetic Dermatology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michele Grodberg, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED.

Dr. Grodberg works at MGMD Dermatology in Englewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MGMD Dermatology
    106 Grand Ave Ste 330, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 567-8884
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Exilis Skin Tightening Therapy Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Dec 08, 2017
I've an unusual reaction to a filler placed by another doctor. I saw Dr Grodberg who literally saved my face. She recommended an MD on L I participating in a study funded by the pharmaceutical company to investigate the cause of the reaction.. He began my treatment and she is continuing it in NJ. Very caring, an excellent clinician, (I'm an RN), and up to date on the latest procedures. I've had Exilis at her office and love the results. Highly recommended physician and practice.
Barbara in Demarest, NJ — Dec 08, 2017
About Dr. Michele Grodberg, MD

  • Cosmetic Dermatology
  • 35 years of experience
  • English
  • 1225047038
Education & Certifications

  • NYU Dept Of Dermatology
  • Beth Isarel Deaconess Med Ctr-Harvard U
  • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
  • Swarthmore College
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michele Grodberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grodberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Grodberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Grodberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Grodberg works at MGMD Dermatology in Englewood, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Grodberg’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Grodberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grodberg.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grodberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grodberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

