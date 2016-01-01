Overview

Dr. Michele Griffith, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.



Dr. Griffith works at Living Well Health & Wellness Center in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Huntersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.