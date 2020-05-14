Dr. Michele Godorecci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Godorecci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Godorecci, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Advocare the Ob Gyn Specialists157 ROUTE 73, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 874-1114Monday7:00am - 7:30pmTuesday7:00am - 7:30pmWednesday7:00am - 7:30pmThursday7:00am - 7:30pmFriday7:00am - 7:30pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Godorecci delivered both of my daughters and I cannot imagine it being anyone else. She was amazing! I have many friends who had babies around the same time as me who did not have great experiences, and I feel so lucky to have had such easy deliveries. She knows exactly what she's doing and her great sense of humor keeps it light in such a tense moment. I was deathly afraid of childbirth and if it ever happens again, she better still be practicing!!! :)
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Dr. Godorecci has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Godorecci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Godorecci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Godorecci has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Cervical Polyps, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Godorecci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Godorecci. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godorecci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Godorecci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Godorecci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.