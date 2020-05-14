Overview

Dr. Michele Godorecci, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.



Dr. Godorecci works at Advocare The OB GYN Specialists in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Cervical Polyps along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.