Dr. Michele Germain, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology.



Dr. Germain works at Advantage Care Physicians in Forest Hills, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.