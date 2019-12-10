See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Forest Hills, NY
Dr. Michele Germain, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (20)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Michele Germain, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology.

Dr. Germain works at Advantage Care Physicians in Forest Hills, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advantagecare Physicians
    9610 METROPOLITAN AVE, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 459-0400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Dec 10, 2019
    Dr. Germain delivered both my babies via C-section. The first was an emergency and if it hadn't been for her quick response, her expert hands and her caring manner my boy wouldn't be here. She delivered my fourth via scheduled c-section and she dedicated her time, her love and her attention to us. I would never change her and I will only allow Dr. Germain to deliver my children. I highly recommend her. I see a lot of people complaining about the wait time with her, I say it like this, when you are about to deliver your baby wouldn't you want Dr. Germain's FULL attention and not run out to the office to check on patients? She dedicates her time to all the delivering mothers, she doesn't rush and she doesn't get mad no matter how long it takes. My last visit she was there for 2 full days and delivered 3 babies back to back. I would definitely want a Doctor to give me her undivided attention, not to mention she came to see me in the hospital 2 times. The BEST!!!!!
    Victoria Morillo — Dec 10, 2019
    About Dr. Michele Germain, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689872749
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michele Germain, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Germain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Germain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Germain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Germain works at Advantage Care Physicians in Forest Hills, NY. View the full address on Dr. Germain’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Germain. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Germain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Germain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Germain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.