Dr. Michele Gerber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michele Gerber, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They completed their residency with University Ca Irvine Med Center
Dr. Gerber works at
Locations
Scripps Healthexpress Jefferson2205 Vista Way, Oceanside, CA 92054 Directions (760) 704-5810
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Gerber for my prenatal care and would highly recommend going to her. She provide me with excellent care and was always generous with her time in answering all of my questions.
About Dr. Michele Gerber, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1366467169
Education & Certifications
- University Ca Irvine Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerber works at
Dr. Gerber has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gerber speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerber.
