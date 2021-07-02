Overview

Dr. Michele Gandolfi, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Neurotology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Gandolfi works at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Outer Ear Infection and Cholesteatoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.