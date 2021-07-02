Dr. Michele Gandolfi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gandolfi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Gandolfi, MD
Dr. Michele Gandolfi, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Neurotology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Wake Forest University Medical1 S Hawthorne Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27157 Directions (336) 716-2255Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Comp Rehab131 Miller St, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 716-4161
Wake Forest Ambulatory Ventures LLC6441 KINNAMON CT, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 716-8091
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My experience have been EXCELLENT!
About Dr. Michele Gandolfi, MD
- Neurotology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Gandolfi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gandolfi accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gandolfi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gandolfi has seen patients for Otitis Media, Outer Ear Infection and Cholesteatoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gandolfi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gandolfi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gandolfi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gandolfi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gandolfi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.