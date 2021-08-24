Overview

Dr. Michele Gadd, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital, North Shore Medical Center and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.



Dr. Gadd works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in Newton, MA, Danvers, MA and Nashua, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.