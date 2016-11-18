Dr. Frank has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michele Frank, MD
Dr. Michele Frank, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
SCCA EvergreenHealth12040 NE 128th St, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-3181Monday7:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pmFriday7:00am - 5:30pm
Bergen Surgical Oncology PA1 Valley Health Plz, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 634-5578
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Frank always makes you feel comfortable. She answers all questions you might have. She refers to specialists who share her high standards.
About Dr. Michele Frank, MD
- 28 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Hematology
Dr. Frank accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frank has seen patients for Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Hypercoagulable State, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frank.
