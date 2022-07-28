See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Fairfield, CT
Dr. Michele Feinberg, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (9)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Michele Feinberg, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfield, CT. 

Dr. Feinberg works at Susan E. Kotulsky LLC in Fairfield, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Susan E. Kotulsky LLC
    140 Sherman St, Fairfield, CT 06824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 293-8774
  2. 2
    D & L Dental Associates
    21 Sherman Ct, Fairfield, CT 06824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 293-8774

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Michele Feinberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871749937
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Feinberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feinberg works at Susan E. Kotulsky LLC in Fairfield, CT. View the full address on Dr. Feinberg’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Feinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feinberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

