Dr. Feinberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michele Feinberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Michele Feinberg, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfield, CT.
Dr. Feinberg works at
Locations
-
1
Susan E. Kotulsky LLC140 Sherman St, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 293-8774
-
2
D & L Dental Associates21 Sherman Ct, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 293-8774
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feinberg?
We had a great experience with Dr. Feinberg. My daughter is usually shy and does not talk much, but Dr. Feinberg was able to connect and make my daughter feel at ease. My daughter liked playing with the toys in her office. She was very knowledgeable about medications and does a very thorough evaluation to figure out the diagnosis. She monitors very carefully and truly cares how her patients are doing. I am grateful for her care, and I am so happy my daughter is feeling better.
About Dr. Michele Feinberg, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1871749937
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feinberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feinberg works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Feinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feinberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.