Dr. Michele Donato, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Donato works at Regional Cancer Care Associates in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Bone Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.