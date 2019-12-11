Dr. Michele Domenick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Domenick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Domenick, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.
Surgical Associates200 Banning St Ste 200, Dover, DE 19904 Directions (302) 674-0600
UM Shore Medical Group- Surgical Care500 Cadmus Ln Ste 205, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 822-4553
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I seen Doctor Domenick in 2004 for a thymectomy and Let me tell you, i was in the holding area and heard a very upbeat happy woman talking and greeting everyone with a smile in her voice , i asked who in the world is that chirpy at 5Am in the morning lol, the nurse told me your surgeon Dr Domenick and i was cool shes wide awake and in a great mood . I never had a doubt about her or her operating skill she is the best surgeon other then Dr Glen Rowe that I am comfortable performing surgery on. You will love Doc Domenick shes the best !!!
About Dr. Michele Domenick, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
