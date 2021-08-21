Overview

Dr. Michele Dodman, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oro Valley, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.



Dr. Dodman works at Northwest Allied Physicians in Oro Valley, AZ with other offices in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.