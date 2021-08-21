Dr. Michele Dodman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Dodman, DO
Dr. Michele Dodman, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oro Valley, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.
Locations
Northwest Allied Physicians LLC1521 E Tangerine Rd Ste 123, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Directions (520) 901-6336
Northwest Allied Physicians7890 N Cortaro Rd, Tucson, AZ 85743 Directions (520) 202-7770Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Oro Valley Hospital1551 E Tangerine Rd, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Directions (520) 202-7770
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Dodman is by far the best gastro doc I have seen in my 82 years of life. Very capable, extremely competent, understands the work and explains everything thoroughly without rushing. Her procedure with colonoscopy is the best I have encountered,
About Dr. Michele Dodman, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS
