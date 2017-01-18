Overview

Dr. Michele Delorit, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.



Dr. Delorit works at Center For Women's Health at Evergreen in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.