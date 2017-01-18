See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Kirkland, WA
Dr. Michele Delorit, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Dr. Michele Delorit, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.

Dr. Delorit works at Center For Women's Health at Evergreen in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Center For Women's Health at Evergreen
    12910 Totem Lake Blvd NE Ste 102, Kirkland, WA 98034

  EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland

Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jan 18, 2017
    She's considerate and very friendly. I've referred several of my friends to Dr. Delorit already!
    HLM in Kirkland, WA — Jan 18, 2017
    About Dr. Michele Delorit, MD

    Specialties
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    28 years of experience
    1306949573
    Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
