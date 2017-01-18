Dr. Michele Delorit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delorit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Delorit, MD
Dr. Michele Delorit, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Center For Women's Health at Evergreen12910 Totem Lake Blvd NE Ste 102, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-4455
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
She's considerate and very friendly. I've referred several of my friends to Dr. Delorit already!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
